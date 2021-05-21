FRUITLAND — Idaho’s state baseball tournament started Thursday, at Fruitland High School baseball field. The tournament kicked off with Fruitland vs. South Fremont at 10 a.m.; with the Grizzlies taking the win, 6-4. Thursday’s events consisted of the first-round of games; four games took place. In the third game, Weiser came up against undefeated Marsh Valley, and came out on top in extra innings, 12-10. Weiser and Fruitland will continue into the next day of the tournament. Fruitland will continue on to play Snake River; if the Grizzlies are able to win, they’ll continue into the state championship. If Weiser manages to defeat Kimberly, they will continue on to the state championship.
Fruitland was able to defeat South Fremont in a close game, 6-4. Advancing them on to the semi-finals of the state tournament. The Grizzlies had a rough start, losing 0-2, but were able to turn things around in the third inning when sophomore Zane Bidwell hit a double to center field in order to swing the momentum in the Grizzlies’ favor.
“After a tough first inning, we got the jitters out; our guys persevered, they kept fighting, never gave up, and came back with what we needed,” said Coach Troy Bidwell.
Z. Bidwell was brought home by senior Dawson McGraw, logging a RBI for McGraw. The Grizzlies were able to take advantage of their momentum, ending the third inning, 3-2. By the fifth inning, the game was tied at 3-3. The Grizzlies were at bats with runners on base when McGraw decided to steal home base on a wild pitch. He was announced safe, and was able to gain the lead, 4-3.
When asked what he was thinking after stealing home, McGraw replied, “It was definitely a game-changer, a big momentum swing.”
South Fremont battled back in the top of the sixth inning, tying the game once again, 4-4. The Grizzlies came back to bats in the bottom of the sixth inning with the goal of taking the lead before heading into the seventh and final inning. Fruitland was able to get a couple batters on base, before Dawson McGraw came back to the plate. Mcgraw came up to the plate with two outs against the Grizzlies. He managed to fall behind on the count with one ball and two strikes. Subsequently, McGraw hit a dinger to center field. The base runners stopped to tag up, but once the center fielder dropped the ball, the Grizzlies started to hustle their way around the bases. McGraw managed to get a triple out of the hit, and brought in two RBI’s to take the lead, 6-4. Following the sixth inning, Z. Bidwell was able to pitch the team into the next round, ending the game with a strikeout.
The Weiser Wolverines took on the undefeated Marsh Valley in their first round game. The Wolverines were able to come out on top in extra innings, 12-10; giving Marsh Valley their first loss on the season. The Wolverines to the semi-finals against Kimberly today at 7 p.m.
In the first inning. Weiser was able to get a few players home. Senior Jarett Mink brought one of the runs home on a sacrificial bunt. They were able to get a couple more, ending the inning with a score of 3-1. In the third and fourth inning, the Wolverines’ outfielders were able to combine for all six outs in the two innings. Junior Willie Shirts happened to consist of five of those six outs, including two diving catches; one of them to end the inning. Weiser was able to string a few extra points in the fourth inning, one of the points from junior Brett Spencer after stealing home on a wild pitch. Following Spencer’s score in the fourth inning, seniors Tyler Pope and Ray Calley managed to hit a couple bombs back to back into center field; which brought in a couple points for the Wolverines before taking the field, making the score 6-4. In the fifth inning, Marsh Valley decided they weren’t going to give up. The Eagles hit back to back solo shot home runs to tie the game, 6-6, but they didn’t stop there. They managed to get another run into home to take the lead, 6-7. The fifth and sixth inning ended with the score of 6-7. In the seventh inning, Marsh Valley was able to rack up a couple more points before handing back the bats to the Wolverines in the bottom of the seventh and final inning, 9-6. Going into the final inning down by three points; the Wolverines kept their heads up and had a ‘no quit’ mentality. The Wolverines were able to come together as a team and rallied in three points of their own in the final inning to tie the game, 9-9. Going into the extra innings, the Wolverines were able to hold Marsh Valley to only one point; allowing them to go into the last bats down, 9-10. It came down to the wire yesterday, with the Weiser Wolverines being able to get the victory on a dramatic walk-off home run in the late innings that sealed their victory over Marsh Valley. The Wolverines trailed in the bottom of the eighth inning when senior Beau Shields homered on a 2-2 count, scoring three runs.
