NAMPA — On Thursday, the Weiser Wolverines and Parma Panthers girls basketball teams traveled to Skyview High School to face off against their respective opponents in the first round of the 3A IHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament.

In the games, the No. 5 Lady Wolverines faced off against the No. 4 Sugar-Salem Diggers in a hard-fought matchup between the two teams. Following a low-scoring first quarter, the Lady Wolverines held onto a slight 8-6 lead.



