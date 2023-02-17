NAMPA — On Thursday, the Weiser Wolverines and Parma Panthers girls basketball teams traveled to Skyview High School to face off against their respective opponents in the first round of the 3A IHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament.
In the games, the No. 5 Lady Wolverines faced off against the No. 4 Sugar-Salem Diggers in a hard-fought matchup between the two teams. Following a low-scoring first quarter, the Lady Wolverines held onto a slight 8-6 lead.
However, the Lady Diggers surged ahead in the second quarter after they outscored Weiser 14-5 to close the first half. As a result, the Lady Wolverines entered halftime down by seven points 20-13.
In the second half, Weiser started off strong as they slightly diminished Sugar-Salem’s lead 30-26. Although the Wolverines battled throughout the majority of the third quarter, the Lady Diggers controlled the final two minutes to jump ahead of Weiser 37-28.
In the final quarter, Sugar-Salem continued to utilize their momentum to outscore the Lady Wolverines 15-11, in order to claim victory over Weiser in the first round of the state tournament 52-39.
In Parma’s matchup, the No. 3 Lady Panthers scored the first points of the game following a 3-point shot. However, No. 6 Teton quickly responded to gain an early lead over Parma 16-9 in the first quarter.
The Lady Panthers attempted to respond, but were unable to match the Lady Timberwolves’ offensive output. As a result, Teton held onto a 37-16 lead over Parma as they entered the halftime.
Throughout the remainder of the game, the Lady Panthers struggled to halt the Timberwolves’ momentum. Consequently, Teton claimed victory over Parma in the first round of the state tournament 62-40.
Up next, the Lady Panthers will compete against No. 7 Filer in the consolation semifinals at Skyview High School at noon today, in order to determine which team will advance to the fifth/sixth place game.
The Lady Wolverines will compete against No. 8 Buhl following the conclusion of Parma’s game, slated to tip off at 2 p.m.
