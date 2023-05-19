Fruitland drops nail-biter to Homedale in SRV Championship

Fruitland sophomore Coye Coffman (4) throws out the Homedale base runner at third base after the Trojans attempted to bunt.

 Mikhail LeBow | Argus Observer

PAYETTE COUNTY — On Thursday, the Payette Pirates (16-8-1, 8-2 SRV) and Fruitland Grizzlies (15-8-1, 8-2 SRV) baseball teams competed in the first round of the IHSAA 3A State Tournament. The Pirates faced off against the Sugar-Salem Diggers (19-3-1, 6-0 Mountain Rivers), whereas the Grizzlies competed against their conference opponents, the Homedale Trojans (20-8, 6-4 SRV).

Payette vs. Sugar-Salem



