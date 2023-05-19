PAYETTE COUNTY — On Thursday, the Payette Pirates (16-8-1, 8-2 SRV) and Fruitland Grizzlies (15-8-1, 8-2 SRV) baseball teams competed in the first round of the IHSAA 3A State Tournament. The Pirates faced off against the Sugar-Salem Diggers (19-3-1, 6-0 Mountain Rivers), whereas the Grizzlies competed against their conference opponents, the Homedale Trojans (20-8, 6-4 SRV).
Payette vs. Sugar-Salem
Payette battled with their 3A opponents, but were unable to form a comeback to defeat the Diggers in the first round. As a result, the Pirates were defeated 8-6 in a down-to-the-wire matchup.
Payette was led by senior Collin Hysell (17) on the mound, who pitched a total of five innings while facing 28 batters. Hysell allowed six hits for eight runs while striking out seven of the 28 batters he faced. He was relieved by sophomore Jacob Penfold, who allowed one hit for zero runs while striking out three batters.
Sugar-Salem scored first while holding the Pirates from scoring, but Payette only allowed one run as they planned to respond with offensive pressure of their own. However, the Pirates were unable to find home plate throughout the first three innings, while Sugar-Salem further extended their lead by three runs in the third inning, 4-0.
Payette scored their first run of the game in the fourth inning, but were quickly responded to when the Diggers added another four runs to the lead, 8-1.
After a scoreless fifth inning, the Pirates began to form a comeback as their defense held Sugar-Salem from scoring throughout the remainder of the game.
Although the Pirates scored three runs in the sixth and two runs in the seventh inning, they were unable to close the gap created by Sugar-Salem earlier in the game. Consequently, they were defeated in the first round of the state tournament 8-6, and fell into the consolation bracket.
Today, Payette will compete against the Timberlake Tigers (12-13, 1-4 Intermountain) at Elmore Vail Field in Nampa, starting at 11 a.m.
Fruitland vs. Homedale
The Grizzlies faced off against the Trojans in a rematch of the SRV District Championship in the first round of the IHSAA 3A State Tournament. Homedale was resilient throughout the game, claiming victory over Fruitland 7-2, in order to advance to the next round.
Fruitland was the first team to score, bringing one run to home plate in the first inning while holding Homedale from scoring. The Grizzlies defense continued to hold strong in the second inning, as neither team scored, but the Trojans quickly stole the lead in the third inning after bringing in two runs, 2-1, as the Fruitland was unable to match their opponents.
Following a scoreless fourth inning, the Trojans struggled to build their lead while the Grizzlies attempted to tie the game as both teams scored one run in the fifth inning. As a result, Homedale maintained their one-run lead as the game entered the sixth inning. The Trojans defense stood their ground in the final two innings to hold the Grizzlies from scoring throughout the remainder of the game. Additionally, Homedale surged ahead of Fruitland in the sixth inning after scoring four runs to extend their lead to 7-2.
Individual stats were not available as of the Friday morning press deadline.
As a result, the Grizzlies fell into the consolation bracket after being defeated by the Trojans. Fruitland will prepare to face off against the Gooding Senators (8-14, 3-6 Sawtooth Central) later today in Nampa, starting at 1:30 p.m.
