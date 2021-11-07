Wolverines sophomore libero/defensive specialist Bailey Coleman (1), far left, senior outside hitter/right side hitter Whitney Cordes (11), middle, and sophomore outside hitter/right side hitter Abi Wilkins (7), right, prepare to field the serve during their conference game against the Grizzlies earlier in the season.
LAKE CITY — On Oct. 29-30, the qualified, local schools traveled to Lake City High School to compete in the 3A Idaho Volleyball State Tournament. Among the local schools were Fruitland and Weiser High School.
The Grizzlies performance over the regular season earned the team the second seed, whereas the Wolverines were given the seeded sixth in the tournament.
The 3A Idaho Volleyball State Tournament is a true first place, double-elimination tournament, allowing a team from the consolation bracket the opportunity to win their way back to the state championship in order to compete for the state title.
In the first round, the Grizzlies competed against the seventh seed Timberlake, defeating the Tigers in shutout fashion 3-0—25-14, 25-12, 25-20. For the Wolverines, they had to compete against the third seed Kimberly, losing a nail-biter to the Bulldogs in five sets 3-2—25-21, 25-20, 15-25, 18-25, 14-16.
As a result, the Grizzlies advanced to the quarterfinals, where they competed against Kimberly. The Grizzlies were unable to come out with the victory, losing in four sets 3-1—25-22, 15-25, 10-25, 19-25.
Following the first round, the Wolverines competed in the consolation bracket against Timberlake, where they were able to defeat the Tigers in a 3-0 shutout—25-15, 25-11, 25-22.
With their victory over Timberlake, the Wolverines advanced to the semifinals of the consolation bracket to compete against the Parma Panthers, whereas the Grizzlies fell into the consolation bracket to compete against Snake River.
The Grizzlies claimed victory over Snake River, defeating the Panthers in three sets 3-0—25-18, 25-11, 25-19.
The Wolverines came up against Parma in a SRV showdown at the state tournament. In the end, the Panthers were able to defeat the Wolverines in a hard fought battle settled in four sets 3-1—25-19, 22-25, 19-25, 20-25. Therefore, the Wolverines volleyball season came to an end.
As a result, the Grizzlies advanced to compete against the Parma Panthers in the consolation championship, with the winner earning the opportunity to play for second place, and possibly the state title. However, the Grizzlies were unable to defeat Parma, losing in four sets 3-1—18-25, 25-15, 23-25, 20-25.
Parma was able to defeat Kimberly 3-1, in order to advance to the state championship. In the championship game, they competed against the undefeated Sugar Salem volleyball team, where they were defeated 3-0. Therefore, Parma earned the title of state runner-up.
