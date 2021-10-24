FRUITLAND — On Oct. 19, the local schools in the 3A-D3 Snake River Valley, SRV, conference met at the Fruitland High School track for the district cross country meet to decide which athletes will represent the SRV at the 3A Idaho State Cross Country Championships.
In the SRV, the top 13 individual athletes in the men’s and women’s classification are able to qualify for the state meet, in addition to the top three teams.
Although, only five of the runners’ placements will go to the team’s score. However, when the team, as a whole, places in the top three, seven of their athletes will have the opportunity to run at the state cross country meet.
In the district meet, Fruitland senior Emma Hillam was able to stride ahead of the pack to place first in the district meet, finishing over a minute in front of the next competitor with a time of 18:28.90. In the men’s race, McCall junior Jack McManus was the victor with a time of 16:54.84.
However, there were a plethora of local athletes that were able to place in the top five, in both the men and women’s races.
There were three Weiser athletes that finished in the top five of the women’s race, including junior Kylee Quinton who finished second with a time of 19:54.50, freshman Kailee Lerew who placed third with a time of 20:20.59, and sophomore Kendall Rynearson who placed fourth with a time of 20:28.29. For the men’s race, there were three Fruitland athletes that placed in the top five, including sophomore Ethan Starr who placed second with a time of 17:12.20, senior Atticus Andersen who placed third with a time of 17:24.14, and junior Israel Norris who placed fourth with a time of 17:37.95.
Many of the local athletes from different schools were able to qualify for the state cross country meet. For Fruitland, Starr, Andersen, Norris, senior Colton Sams, freshman Bennet Smith, and sophomore Abraham Marquez from the men’s team qualified for state by placing in the top 13 at the district meet. For the Lady Grizzlies, Hillam and sophomore Braylee Peterson qualified for state. Payette will be sending junior Nathan Ayers to state as the sole representative for the Pirates. For the Lady Wolverines, Quinton, Lerew, K. Rynearson, and freshman Sarah Henderson qualified to compete in the state meet.
Overall as a team, the Fruitland Grizzlies were able to obtain the SRV district title in the men’s race with a total score of 23 points, due to having athletes who placed second, third, fourth, sixth and eighth, whereas the Weiser Wolverines were able to obtain the SRV district title in the women’s race with a total score of 35 points, due to having athletes who placed second, third, fourth, eleventh, and fifteenth.
Therefore, Fruitland was crowned the Men’s SRV District Champions, in addition to the Wolverines being crowned the Women’s SRV District Champs. Additionally, the Lady Grizzlies were able to place third as a team.
Due to the local teams placing in the top three of the district, they were able to qualify seven runners to state, including those who individually placed in the top 13.
Additional athletes, for the Lady Wolverines, that qualified for the state cross country meet include senior Libbie Rynearson, senior Kiearra Hooberry, and junior Naomi Chandler. For the Lady Grizzlies, freshman Sybil McGinnis, senior Mackenzie Malson, sophomore Addison Robb, senior Graycie Huff, and sophomore Kiana Dullanty. For the Fruitland men’s team, freshman Jameson George will join his team at state.
The 3A Idaho State Cross Country Championships will be held at Eagle Island State Park on Oct. 29-30 with the start time to be determined. The state cross country meet will conclude the 2021 cross country season as locals attempt to stride their way towards being a state champion.
