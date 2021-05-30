The Snake River Valley Conference and Western Idaho Conference have wrapped up everything, and have come to a conclusion on the 2021 baseball and softball seasons as they finalize the all-conference awards. Local athletes, sophomore Zane Bidwell of Fruitland and junior Sofie LeBow of Payette, were awarded all-conference player of the year. Sofie is the sister of Argus sports reporter Mikhail LeBow. A plethora of athletes from the Western Treasure Valley also managed to earn honors in the all-conference awards.
Snake River Valley All-Conference Awards
Baseball -
Co-player of the year -
Zane Bidwell, sophomore, Fruitland
First Team -
Brennan Fitzsimonds, senior, Fruitland
Landon Mendive, junior, Fruitland
Kade Bidwell, senior, Fruitland
Dawson McGraw, senior, Fruitland
Brett Spencer, junior, Weiser
Willy Shirts, junior, Weiser
Kooper Von Brethorst, senior, Weiser
Jarret Mink, senior, Weiser
Kodee Bennett, senior, Payette
Cameron Strong, sophomore, Payette
Second Team -
Tyus Husky, senior, Payette
Jaydin Morin, sophomore, Payette
Jack Burke, junior, Weiser
Beau Shields, senior, Weiser
Tyler Pope, senior, Weiser
Keith Adams, senior, Fruitland
David Juarez, junior, Fruitland
Luke Neill, sophomore, Payette
Honorable Mention -
Kaeden Clemens, junior, Payette
Zachary Arnold, junior, Fruitland
Ray Calley, senior, Weiser
Softball
Player of the year -
P: Sofie LeBow, junior, Payette
First Team -
C: Tobie Noyer, sophomore, Weiser
SS: Madisyn Collingwood, junior, Payette
OF: Kali Branstetter, senior, Weiser
OF: Emily Farrow, senior, Fruitland
UTIL: Whitney Cordes, junior, Weiser
Second Team -
P: Danica Lockett, freshman, Weiser
C: Kendyl Parsons, junior, Payette
1B: Mercarte Olsen, junior, Weiser
3B: Jordan Barrett, sophomore, Payette
OF: Kenna Keim, junior, Payette
OF: Hannah Swank, sophomore, Weiser
Honorable Mention -
1B: Tyler Jerman, freshman, Fruitland
2B: Jayda Robinson, sophomore, Payette
2B: Macy Maloney, sophomore, Weiser
3B: Ivy Morris, junior, Weiser
OF: Katie Wakeman, senior, Payette
Western Idaho All-Conference
Baseball
First Team -
Zack Conlee, sophomore, New Plymouth
Second Team -
Cooper Wilson, senior, New Plymouth
Alex Smith, junior, New Plymouth
Softball -
First Team -
Jewel Bell, freshman, New Plymouth
Kendall Hoch, senior, New Plymouth
Kerissa Rupp, senior, New Plymouth
Abby Dreyer, senior, New Plymouth
Second Team -
Afton Hoch, senior, New Plymouth
Honorable Mention -
Emma Myers, freshman, New Plymouth
Lexi Eager, junior, New Plymouth
Abi Robinson, freshman, New Plymouth
