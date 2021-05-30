The Snake River Valley Conference and Western Idaho Conference have wrapped up everything, and have come to a conclusion on the 2021 baseball and softball seasons as they finalize the all-conference awards. Local athletes, sophomore Zane Bidwell of Fruitland and junior Sofie LeBow of Payette, were awarded all-conference player of the year. Sofie is the sister of Argus sports reporter Mikhail LeBow. A plethora of athletes from the Western Treasure Valley also managed to earn honors in the all-conference awards.

Snake River Valley All-Conference Awards

Baseball -

Co-player of the year -

Zane Bidwell, sophomore, Fruitland

First Team -

Brennan Fitzsimonds, senior, Fruitland

Landon Mendive, junior, Fruitland

Kade Bidwell, senior, Fruitland

Dawson McGraw, senior, Fruitland

Brett Spencer, junior, Weiser

Willy Shirts, junior, Weiser

Kooper Von Brethorst, senior, Weiser

Jarret Mink, senior, Weiser

Kodee Bennett, senior, Payette

Cameron Strong, sophomore, Payette

Second Team -

Tyus Husky, senior, Payette

Jaydin Morin, sophomore, Payette

Jack Burke, junior, Weiser

Beau Shields, senior, Weiser

Tyler Pope, senior, Weiser

Keith Adams, senior, Fruitland

David Juarez, junior, Fruitland

Luke Neill, sophomore, Payette

Honorable Mention -

Kaeden Clemens, junior, Payette

Zachary Arnold, junior, Fruitland

Ray Calley, senior, Weiser

Softball

Player of the year -

P: Sofie LeBow, junior, Payette

First Team -

C: Tobie Noyer, sophomore, Weiser

SS: Madisyn Collingwood, junior, Payette

OF: Kali Branstetter, senior, Weiser

OF: Emily Farrow, senior, Fruitland

UTIL: Whitney Cordes, junior, Weiser

Second Team -

P: Danica Lockett, freshman, Weiser

C: Kendyl Parsons, junior, Payette

1B: Mercarte Olsen, junior, Weiser

3B: Jordan Barrett, sophomore, Payette

OF: Kenna Keim, junior, Payette

OF: Hannah Swank, sophomore, Weiser

Honorable Mention -

1B: Tyler Jerman, freshman, Fruitland

2B: Jayda Robinson, sophomore, Payette

2B: Macy Maloney, sophomore, Weiser

3B: Ivy Morris, junior, Weiser

OF: Katie Wakeman, senior, Payette

Western Idaho All-Conference

Baseball

First Team -

Zack Conlee, sophomore, New Plymouth

Second Team -

Cooper Wilson, senior, New Plymouth

Alex Smith, junior, New Plymouth

Softball -

First Team -

Jewel Bell, freshman, New Plymouth

Kendall Hoch, senior, New Plymouth

Kerissa Rupp, senior, New Plymouth

Abby Dreyer, senior, New Plymouth

Second Team -

Afton Hoch, senior, New Plymouth

Honorable Mention -

Emma Myers, freshman, New Plymouth

Lexi Eager, junior, New Plymouth

Abi Robinson, freshman, New Plymouth

