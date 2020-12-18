Soldier Mountain opening for winter on Saturday, Dec. 19

FAIRFIELD
Soldier Mountain is opening for the season this Saturday. The resort will be open this Saturday and Sunday. It will reopen daily for the holidays Dec. 22-Jan. 3.
After the holidays, the resort will resume its regular operations schedule and be open Thursdays through Sundays weekly through the ski and snowboard season. Soldier Mountain is open for cat skiing bookings seven days a week and open for private mountain bookings Monday-Wednesday on non-operational days of the open season.
The magic carpet will not be in operation until the resort has more snow, but both chairlifts will be running. The kitchen and bar will be open, as well.
Like all Ski Idaho resorts, Soldier Mountain is implementing the National Ski Areas Association's "Ski Well, Be Well" program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, so facemasks will be required in lift lines and the lodge when not dining or drinking.
Check SoldierMountain.com and its Facebook page (fb.com/SoldierMountain) for updates, lift ticket prices, and other details.
