Snake River Valley’s All-Conference games are March 9

Fruitland’s Hyrum Lindsey (10) battles in for a layup during the Grizzlies’ game against Filer on March 7, 2020. Lindsey was named SRV Player of the Year this year. 

FRUITLAND

Local basketball players who made the Snake River Valley All-Conference teams are playing in the District All-Star games that take place at Fruitland High School tonight.

The girls play at 6 p.m. and the boys start at 7:30 p.m.

Fruitland’s Hyrum Lindsey earned player of the year and Fruitland coaches Willie Lake and Mark Van Weerdhuizen earned coaches of the year.

Local athletes who earned spots on the first team include Dylon Watson, of Fruitland, and Brett Spencer, of Weiser.

Three locals earned spots on the second team, including Nolan Bower, of Fruitland; Eli Ruiz, of Weiser; and Zander Allen, of Payette.

Cace Lewis, of Payette, earned honorable mention.

