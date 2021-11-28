As the football season comes to a conclusion, the local athletes are awarded all conference titles. The various coaches within the district meet to determine these results based on the athlete’s performances over the course of the season. Out of the local schools, Fruitland was able to earn 14 all conference awards in total, including four 1st team awards, three 2nd team awards, and seven honorable mentions. Weiser was able to accumulate a total of 23 all conference awards, including 10 1st team awards, six 2nd team awards, and five honorable mentions, along with SRV player of the year and SRV defensive player of the year. Payette was able to earn a total of 12 all conference awards, including two 1st team awards, four 2nd team awards, and six honorable mentions.
SRV Player of the Year
Brett Spencer, senior, Weiser- QB/S
SRV Offensive Player of the Year
Hayden Kincheloe, senior, Homedale- RB
SRV Defensive Player of the Year
Rylee Willet, senior, Weiser- LB
SRV Coach of the Year
Matt Holtry, Homedale
Punter
1st Team senior Willy Shirts,, Weiser
2nd Team- Andrew Lee, sophomore, Payette
Kicker
2nd Team- Ryndon Olsen, sophomore, Weiser
Return Specialist/ Special Teams Player of the Year
Honorable Mention- Malakye Scott, junior, Weiser
Defense SRV All-Conference
Defensive Line
1st Team- Mark Church, senior, Fruitland
1st Team- Willy Shirts, senior, Weiser
1st Team- Zander McElroy, senior, Weiser
2nd Team- Gabe Ramos, junior, Payette
Honorable Mention- Trenton Hawker, junior, Weiser
Honorable Mention- Cameron Strong, junior, Payette
Honorable Mention- Colby DeCaney, senior, Payette
Linebackers
1st Team- David Juarez, senior, Fruitland
1st Team- Michael Youngberg, junior, Weiser
2nd Team- Maddox Stevens, junior, Weiser
2nd Team- Chris Mott, senior, Payette
Honorable Mention- Lane Roberts, junior, Fruitland
Honorable Mention- Marcus Jones, junior, Fruitland
Defensive Backs
1st Team- Brock Spencer, sophomore, Weiser
2nd Team- Theo Jackson, junior, Fruitland
2nd Team- Payton Albertson, senior, Weiser
2nd Team- Jack Burke, senior, Weiser
Honorable Mention- Luke Barinaga, junior, Fruitland
Honorable Mention- Marco Garcia, senior, Weiser
Honorable Mention- Tyler Feeley, sophomore, Payette
Offense SRV All-Conference
Offensive Line
1st Team- Mark Church, senior, Fruitland
1st Team- Jesse Lockett, senior, Weiser
1st Team- Rylee Willet, senior, Weiser
2nd Team- Malachi Hoobery, senior, Weiser
Honorable Mention- Marcus Jones, junior, Fruitland
Honorable Mention- Easton Lighten, senior, Fruitland
Honorable Mention- Owen Bridgewater, senior, Fruitland
Honorable Mention- Brody Holaday, junior, Fruitland
Honorable Mention- Tristan McMahill, junior, Weiser
Honorable Mention- Austin Kauffman, junior, Payette
Honorable Mention- Braxton Ruth, junior, Payette
Quarterbacks
2nd Team- Luke Barinaga, junior, Fruitland
2nd Team- Abe Rodriguez, junior, Payette
Running Backs
1st Team- David Juarez, senior, Fruitland
1st Team- Willy Shirts, senior, Weiser
1st Team- Jack Burke, senior, Weiser
Honorable Mention- Gabe Ramos, junior, Payette
Tight End
1st Team- Chris Mott, senior, Payette
Honorable Mention- Evan Haggerty, senior, Weiser
Wide Receivers
1st Team- Brock Spencer, sophomore, Weiser
1st Team- Zander Allen, senior, Payette
2nd Team- Theo Jackson, junior, Fruitland
2nd Team- Malakye Scott, junior, Weiser
