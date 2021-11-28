Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

As the football season comes to a conclusion, the local athletes are awarded all conference titles. The various coaches within the district meet to determine these results based on the athlete’s performances over the course of the season. Out of the local schools, Fruitland was able to earn 14 all conference awards in total, including four 1st team awards, three 2nd team awards, and seven honorable mentions. Weiser was able to accumulate a total of 23 all conference awards, including 10 1st team awards, six 2nd team awards, and five honorable mentions, along with SRV player of the year and SRV defensive player of the year. Payette was able to earn a total of 12 all conference awards, including two 1st team awards, four 2nd team awards, and six honorable mentions.

SRV Player of the Year

Brett Spencer, senior, Weiser- QB/S

SRV Offensive Player of the Year

Hayden Kincheloe, senior, Homedale- RB

SRV Defensive Player of the Year

Rylee Willet, senior, Weiser- LB

SRV Coach of the Year

Matt Holtry, Homedale

Punter

1st Team senior Willy Shirts,, Weiser

2nd Team- Andrew Lee, sophomore, Payette

Kicker

2nd Team- Ryndon Olsen, sophomore, Weiser

Return Specialist/ Special Teams Player of the Year

Honorable Mention- Malakye Scott, junior, Weiser

Defense SRV All-Conference

Defensive Line

1st Team- Mark Church, senior, Fruitland

1st Team- Willy Shirts, senior, Weiser

1st Team- Zander McElroy, senior, Weiser

2nd Team- Gabe Ramos, junior, Payette

Honorable Mention- Trenton Hawker, junior, Weiser

Honorable Mention- Cameron Strong, junior, Payette

Honorable Mention- Colby DeCaney, senior, Payette

Linebackers

1st Team- David Juarez, senior, Fruitland

1st Team- Michael Youngberg, junior, Weiser

2nd Team- Maddox Stevens, junior, Weiser

2nd Team- Chris Mott, senior, Payette

Honorable Mention- Lane Roberts, junior, Fruitland

Honorable Mention- Marcus Jones, junior, Fruitland

Defensive Backs

1st Team- Brock Spencer, sophomore, Weiser

2nd Team- Theo Jackson, junior, Fruitland

2nd Team- Payton Albertson, senior, Weiser

2nd Team- Jack Burke, senior, Weiser

Honorable Mention- Luke Barinaga, junior, Fruitland

Honorable Mention- Marco Garcia, senior, Weiser

Honorable Mention- Tyler Feeley, sophomore, Payette

Offense SRV All-Conference

Offensive Line

1st Team- Mark Church, senior, Fruitland

1st Team- Jesse Lockett, senior, Weiser

1st Team- Rylee Willet, senior, Weiser

2nd Team- Malachi Hoobery, senior, Weiser

Honorable Mention- Marcus Jones, junior, Fruitland

Honorable Mention- Easton Lighten, senior, Fruitland

Honorable Mention- Owen Bridgewater, senior, Fruitland

Honorable Mention- Brody Holaday, junior, Fruitland

Honorable Mention- Tristan McMahill, junior, Weiser

Honorable Mention- Austin Kauffman, junior, Payette

Honorable Mention- Braxton Ruth, junior, Payette

Quarterbacks

2nd Team- Luke Barinaga, junior, Fruitland

2nd Team- Abe Rodriguez, junior, Payette

Running Backs

1st Team- David Juarez, senior, Fruitland

1st Team- Willy Shirts, senior, Weiser

1st Team- Jack Burke, senior, Weiser

Honorable Mention- Gabe Ramos, junior, Payette

Tight End

1st Team- Chris Mott, senior, Payette

Honorable Mention- Evan Haggerty, senior, Weiser

Wide Receivers

1st Team- Brock Spencer, sophomore, Weiser

1st Team- Zander Allen, senior, Payette

2nd Team- Theo Jackson, junior, Fruitland

2nd Team- Malakye Scott, junior, Weiser

Tags

Load comments