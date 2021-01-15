TUCSON, Ariz.

The Oregon women’s basketball team was unable to recover from its slowest start of the season on Thursday night as the No. 10 Ducks fell to No. 11 Arizona, 57-41, in McKale Memorial Center.

How it Happened: Oregon (9-3, 7-3) struggled throughout the opening period, with Arizona (9-2, 7-2) jumping out to a 17-2 lead through the first seven minutes. Five points by Sydney Parrish made it an 11-point game before the Wildcats scored four straight to lead by 15 after the first quarter.

The Ducks began fighting back midway through the second quarter, with a Jaz Shelley three-pointer highlighting an 11-4 Oregon run that cut Arizona’s lead to 26-18 and forced the Wildcats into a timeout. After both teams went a few minutes without a field goal, Arizona took advantage of some late Oregon turnovers to finish the first half on a 9-2 run and take a 36-22 lead into the locker room.

A pair of lay-ins by Nyara Sabally helped Oregon get back to within 11 midway through the third quarter, but the Ducks again went cold offensively and finished with a season-low five points in the period. Arizona finished the quarter on an 8-0 run and led 46-27 entering the final 10 minutes.

Arizona built its lead to 23 points five minutes into the fourth quarter. Oregon put together runs of 8-0 and 12-2, but it was too little, too late as the Wildcats snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Ducks.

Who Stood Out: Sabally led the Ducks with 15 points and seven rebounds, recording her team-leading ninth double-figure scoring game of the season. Parrish had seven points, while both Shelley and Taylor Chavez finished with five.

Notable: Oregon held its opponent to fewer than 60 points for the eighth time this season … Redshirt sophomore Sedona Prince saw her first action since Dec. 21, finishing with one point and five rebounds in 14 minutes.

