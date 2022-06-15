EUGENE — Six University of Oregon athletic programs scored a perfect 1,000 in the NCAA Academic Progress Rate, APR, for the 2020-21 academic year, according to the data released by the NCAA on Tuesday morning. The six programs producing the 1,000 single-year APR include women’s golf, soccer, softball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, and volleyball.
The Academic Progress Rate measures eligibility and retention each academic term and provides a clear picture of the ongoing academic performance for each team in every sport. Teams must earn a four-year average APR of 930 to compete in championships. Data was not released publicly for 2019-20.
The men’s tennis program led by Nils Schyllander posted a 1,000 single-year APR for the sixth consecutive year, while the Oregon women’s golf program led by head coach Derek Radley finished second in the nation this year while posting a 1,000 single-year APR score for the fourth year in a row. The multi-year rate for both the Oregon men’s tennis and women’s golf programs also stands at 1,000, with multiple programs standing at 980 or above in the multi-year rate (men’s cross country 992, women’s basketball 984, women’s cross country 993, lacrosse 988, soccer 995, women’s tennis 992, and volleyball 987.
“University of Oregon student-athletes continue to excel in the classroom and in competition,” said Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens. “The academic success of UO student-athletes is our top priority, and we dedicate tremendous energy toward this goal, including the work of the exceptional professionals at the Jaqua Center. The efforts of the student-athletes academically and athletically are much appreciated, as they continue to achieve excellence in all of their endeavors.”
The 2020-21 report marks the third consecutive 1,000 APR for the women’s tennis program under Courtney Nagle, while the Oregon softball program under Melyssa Lombardi and the volleyball program led by Matt Ulmer have posted their second consecutive year of a 1,000 APR score. All three programs competed in their respective NCAA tournaments this year.
Three other programs also produced significant improvement in their single-year score: 17 points by men’s basketball, 957 to 974, and 12-point increases for men’s cross country, 978 to 990, and women’s track and field, 975 to 987.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.