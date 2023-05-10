PAYETTE COUNTY — On Saturday, local teams within the Snake River Valley conference faced off against each other in the SRV District Tournament, in order to determine which teams would earn their bid to the state tournament.
In the first round, the Fruitland Grizzlies faced off against the Parma Panthers, and the Payette Pirates battled with the McCall-Donnelly Vandals.
The Grizzlies battled with the Panthers, but were unable to match their offensive output. Although they created enough scoring opportunities to bring in seven runs, the Panthers accumulated 12 runs to claim victory in the first-round matchup.
Parma advanced to the semifinals, where they were defeated by Homedale 14-4.
The Pirates found themselves in a close matchup, but were unable to find a rhythm offensively. Consequently, they were defeated by the Vandals 8-4 as the Pirates fell into the consolation semifinals.
McCall-Donnelly advanced to the semifinals to battle against the Weiser Wolverines for the chance to advance to the district championship. The Wolverines dominated the semifinals showdown, surging ahead after scoring four runs in the first inning. The Vandals couldn’t break through Weiser’s defense, allowing the Wolverines to further extend their lead to 6-0 through the second and third innings.
After scoring their first run in the fourth inning, Weiser accumulated four more runs to bring the overall score to 10-1. The game concluded after the fourth inning, resulting in the Wolverines advancing to the district championship to face off against the Homedale Trojans in a rematch of the 2022 District Championship later today, starting at 5 p.m. in Homedale.
In the consolation semifinals, the Fruitland Grizzlies faced off against the McCall-Donnelly Vandals in a down-to-the-wire matchup. However, the Grizzlies were unable to claim victory after being outscored 11-7.
The Pirates battled with the Parma Panthers in a high-scoring, consolation semifinals matchup. Although Payette accumulated 10 runs, they were unable to match the Panthers offensive output and were defeated 18-10 as a result.
The Panthers will compete against the Vandals in the consolation championship later today. The game, which starts at 5 p.m., will determine which team will advance to the state play-in game on Saturday, which will be at 1 p.m. at Minico High School.
