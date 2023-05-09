PAYETTE COUNTY — On Saturday, the local teams within the Snake River Valley conference battled against each other for their opportunity to advance to the IHSAA 3A State Tournament. This year, the SRV will automatically advance three teams to the state tournament. As a result, the teams that finish in the top three in the district tournament will advance.

In the first round, the Weiser Wolverines faced off against the Parma Panthers, whereas the Homedale Trojans battled with the McCall-Donnelly Vandals. Homedale narrowly defeated their opponents 4-3 to advance to the semifinals to compete against the Payette Pirates, who received a first-round bye.



Tags

Load comments