PAYETTE COUNTY — On Saturday, the local teams within the Snake River Valley conference battled against each other for their opportunity to advance to the IHSAA 3A State Tournament. This year, the SRV will automatically advance three teams to the state tournament. As a result, the teams that finish in the top three in the district tournament will advance.
In the first round, the Weiser Wolverines faced off against the Parma Panthers, whereas the Homedale Trojans battled with the McCall-Donnelly Vandals. Homedale narrowly defeated their opponents 4-3 to advance to the semifinals to compete against the Payette Pirates, who received a first-round bye.
The Wolverines jumped out to an early lead, but were unable to match the Panthers’ offensive output after a late-game surge, resulting in their defeat 12-3. Consequently, Parma advanced to the semifinals to compete against the Fruitland Grizzlies, who also received a first-round bye as a result of being the top-seeded team.
On Monday, the Homedale Trojans competed against the Payette Pirates in the SRV Semifinals, in order to determine which team would advance to the district championship, securing their bid to state.
The Pirates took an early lead after scoring one run in the first inning, and maintained their lead throughout the majority of the game. However, the Trojans stole the lead in the final inning of the game, and held the Pirates from scoring to claim victory in a down-to-the-wire matchup 3-1.
As a result, the Trojans advanced to the district championship, with their opponent to be determined. The Pirates fell to the consolation semifinals, where they will host the Weiser Wolverines later today starting at 5 p.m.
Additionally, the Fruitland Grizzlies will compete against the Parma Panthers in the SRV Semifinals later today starting at 4 p.m., according to the district bracket on IdahoSports. The team that loses will fall to the consolation semifinals to compete against McCall-Donnelly, which is also slated for today following the conclusion of the semifinals.
The championship games will be held on Wednesday starting at 5 p.m., location to be determined.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.