EUGENE — Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell has been named a 2022 preseason first-team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the organization announced on Monday.
Sewell was also named a preseason first-team All-American by Phil Steele earlier this month, with long snapper Karsten Battles landing on the second team and defensive end Brandon Dorlus earning fourth-team honors.
Entering his third year with the Ducks, Sewell was a first-team all-Pac-12 selection in 2021 after leading Oregon and ranking second in the conference with 114 total tackles. He became the first Duck to be named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, for the nation’s top linebacker, and was also a finalist for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award.
A native of Malaeimi, American Samoa, Sewell ranked second among Ducks in 2021 with career-highs of 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. He put together six double-digit tackle efforts, including a career-high 14 in a win over Arizona.
Sewell also led Oregon in tackles as a true freshman in the shortened 2020 season, recording 45 total takedowns and earning Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors. He was named a freshman All-American by four different outlets.
The Ducks will open the 2022 season and the Dan Lanning era on Sept. 3, against Georgia, which Lanning helped lead to the national title last season as defensive coordinator before taking over as Oregon’s head coach.
