Prep Wrestling Seven local wrestlers podium at OSAA State Championships Mikhail LeBow Argus Observer Feb 28, 2023

PORTLAND — On Saturday, the local high school wrestling teams concluded the OSAA State Championships, hosted at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

In the tournament, the Tigers finished with two wrestlers in the top six, whereas the Bulldogs placed three wrestlers; Vale, one; and Adrian, one.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, the 2023 wrestling season came to an end, as seven local wrestlers finished on the podium.

Team Scores
4A: 20th - Ontario, 23
3A: 10th - Nyssa, 46
3A: 25th - Vale, 11
1A: 23rd - Adrian, 15

Ontario
Tommy Ishida, junior, 182 lbs, sixth
Nikolas Sigrah, senior, 195 lbs, sixth

Nyssa
William Savage, sophomore, 126 lbs, sixth
LeRoy Phillips-Yale, sophomore, 138 lbs, sixth
Jesse Aragon, senior, 285 lbs, third

Vale
Kase Schaffeld, sophomore, 160 lbs, sixth

Adrian
Chase Andrade, senior, 182 lbs, third
