ONTARIO — From AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist, Jonathan Porter: “AccuWeather meteorologists have been alerting people, businesses and governments about a prolonged, intense and extremely dangerous heat wave impacting parts of the Western United States, most especially California and the Great Basin through the holiday weekend and lasting into next week. In many places, multiple daily records are likely to fall, some all-time September records may be exceeded and even some all-time temperature records can be toppled during the intense heatwave.

“Beyond the intensity of the heat and the fact that in many locations there will be little relief at night or at the coast, this heatwave will be notable due to its persistence – day after day of extreme heat with temperatures in some locations such as California’s capital of Sacramento near or exceeding 110F for three or more days in a row.



