ONTARIO — From AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist, Jonathan Porter: “AccuWeather meteorologists have been alerting people, businesses and governments about a prolonged, intense and extremely dangerous heat wave impacting parts of the Western United States, most especially California and the Great Basin through the holiday weekend and lasting into next week. In many places, multiple daily records are likely to fall, some all-time September records may be exceeded and even some all-time temperature records can be toppled during the intense heatwave.
“Beyond the intensity of the heat and the fact that in many locations there will be little relief at night or at the coast, this heatwave will be notable due to its persistence – day after day of extreme heat with temperatures in some locations such as California’s capital of Sacramento near or exceeding 110F for three or more days in a row.
“Lives will continue to be threatened by the extreme heat. It is AccuWeather’s observation that the number of people sickened and tragically killed by heat waves tends to be greatly underestimated due to the fact that the heat can exacerbate other pre-existing medical conditions; many deaths during heat waves are attributed to other causes, such as heart attacks, strokes and the like, but the actual underlying cause was the extreme heat. Importantly, since the impacts on people’s bodies builds each day (and night) the heat wave lasts, the greatest impacts from a hospitalizations and deaths perspective often can be on the last day of the heat wave or even the day after the heat eases. During the intense heat, check in on friends, neighbors and relatives – especially people who may be more vulnerable to heat illness including the young, elderly, homeless and people with underlying medical conditions.
“The risks associated with this heatwave are even more concerning than other heat waves because this will be happening through the Labor Day weekend, a holiday weekend when many people are spending additional time outdoors and may be less aware of the heat risks. Additionally, many tourists and vacationers are expected to be visiting the impacted areas leading up to and through the holiday weekend who may be less accustomed to extreme heat and how to stay safe in the heat.
“Associated with the heat wave, AccuWeather meteorologists are also warning of further intensification of the significant drought occurring in much of the West, a noted increase in wildfire risk during the heatwave and the possibility of the electrical grid in some communities not withstanding huge spikes in demand driven by increased cooling demands resulting in utilities rolling occurrences of utilities shuttering power.
“During this prolonged heat wave, people will want to take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones. People should remain well-hydrated and stay away from sugary, caffeinated and alcoholic drinks. For those who do not have central air conditioning, windows should be covered with drapes and shades. In addition, using fans and window air conditioning units can help provide cooling. Better yet, people should seek out indoor places with air conditioning such as malls, shopping centers or cooling centers during the peak heating hours. Finally, for those who have holiday weekend plans outside, try to limit outdoor activities to the morning or evening hours. Also, people should take breaks in the shade and/or indoors and wear light-colored clothing when outside. Use the AccuWeather app, AccuWeather.com and watch the AccuWeather Network to get the latest AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature and use the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature Guide available for free at https://bit.ly/3pWk34H to help make the best decisions to enhance safety and comfort during the heatwave.”
