SALEM— Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Salmon and Trout Enhancement Program (STEP) Advisory Committee will meet online Feb. 10 beginning at 9 a.m. local time.
The meeting will occur via Microsoft Teams, according to a Jan. 31 news release from ODFW. The agenda with meeting link and meeting materials are available at http://www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/STEP.
The morning agenda includes review of three mini-grant applications, the draft rules for STAC, and three STEP propagation proposals to continue raising fish at Letz Creek, Depoe Bay and Whitaker Creek.
The morning session will also include an opportunity for public testimony before the committee makes recommendations for each topic. Written testimony can be sent to kevin.herkamp@odfw.oregon.gov with the subject line “comments for Feb 10, 2022 STAC meeting” by 1 p.m. local time on Feb. 8.
The afternoon session will include program business and updates.
The Oregon Legislature created the Salmon and Trout Enhancement Program in 1981 to provide a way for volunteers to participate in the restoration of native stocks of salmon, steelhead and trout. The STEP Advisory Committee makes recommendations to ODFW and the Fish and Wildlife Commission on issues regarding its programs. The committee’s nine members are appointed by the Governor and represent all areas of Oregon.
Reasonable accommodations will be provided as needed for individuals requesting assistive hearing devices, sign language interpreters or large-print materials. Individuals needing these types of accommodations can call the Information and Education Division at (800) 720-6339 or (503) 947-6002 at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting.
