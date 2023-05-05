SISTERS — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife's, ODFW, Salmon and Trout Enhancement Program, STEP, Advisory Committee will meet in person at the Best Western Ponderosa Hotel in Sisters on May 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The meeting on Friday will consist of a tour of local projects.

The meeting will occur in person and via Microsoft Teams on Thursday. Members of the public may attend the meeting in person or virtually.



