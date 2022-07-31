Sage-grouse permit numbers announced; apply to hunt by Aug. 12

Greater sage grouse males perform their mating ritual in early spring 2014. Sage-grouse permit numbers for 2022 announced, with the deadline for applications being Aug. 12.

 Leslie Thompson, private collection

SALEM — Sage-grouse hunters are reminded they need to apply for a permit by Aug. 12 to hunt the fall season.

Overall, Oregon sage-grouse spring lek counts were up 9.9 percent from last year, the third year of increase since 2019.



