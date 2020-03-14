VALE — One of Malheur County’s top power hitters will be continuing at the next level as Vale senior Lexy Rodgers signed her letter of intent to play softball at College of the Siskiyous on Thursday afternoon.
Rodgers, who has spent time at catcher and first base in her varsity career, said it was the feeling of the northern California community college that attracted her the most.
“They’ve got a lot smaller atmosphere and it’s just a little hometown like here. So it’s going to be easier to adjust to,” Rodgers said. “Granted it’s a little far from home, but it’ll be nice to have somewhere similar to home.”
Rodgers also said that she has gotten along well with Siskiyous coach Jon Cox in their short time spent together.
“He was constantly checking in on me,” Rodgers said. “On Christmas, he sent me a text. And it was just little things, like getting a hold of me. So it was really super easy to work with him.”
With an impending move to California, Rodgers said she is excited to get to see more of the country in college.
“I’ve been here my entire life, so it’ll be nice to kind of get out and experience new things and find new places,” Rodgers said. “Just kind of live my life on my own for a little bit.”
Rodgers said she wants to study elementary education.
