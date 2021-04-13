Robinson racing off to Eastern Oregon University

ONTARIO
Ryan Robinson, a senior at Ontario High School, signed his letter of intent on April 7 to run track for Eastern Oregon University this upcoming fall.
Robinson started running track as a young kid at the Hershey track meets in Ontario and has continued through middle school, into high school and now off to college.
His high school career has been marred with injuries over his first two seasons and after rebounding back from those he lost his junior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coach Tayler Elizondo said that Robinson's work ethic and attitude got him to this point and will serve him well into college. Head Coach Andrew Zugner said "we could not be more proud of Ryan and we are excited to see him continue to grow as a young man and athlete while at EOU."
Robinson plans on running the longer sprints in college and to major in exercise science.
The coaching staff expressed their gratitude to EOU Coach Rebecca Rhodes.
"With Ryan having little to no stats to show a college, we knew he was too good not to get a chance at the next level," reads an email from Coach Paul Bentz.
After he contacted Rhodes and asked her to give him a look, Robinson was able to try out in La Grande.
