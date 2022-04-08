VALE — On April 7, the Nyssa Bulldogs softball and baseball teams traveled to Vale High School to take on their rivals in a district matchup between the two teams. The rivalry game marks the league opener for each of the teams, with the exception of the Vikings’ baseball team—who has competed in two league games prior to their competition against the Bulldogs.
In the baseball game, the Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead after scoring four runs while holding the Vikings from scoring. However, the Vikings defense adjusted, and held the Bulldogs from scoring for the majority of the game. Simultaneously, Vale was attempting to close the gap, and slowly chipped away at the Bulldogs’ lead. The Vikings scored four runs combined throughout the second, third and fourth innings, in order to tie the game 4-4.
The game remained a tie game throughout the fifth and sixth inning, due to neither team scoring. Consequently, the game’s victor would be decided in the final inning. The Bulldogs hit first, and hit the ball well enough to score two runs before taking the field. Vale attempted to respond, but was unable to match the Bulldogs in the final inning, only scoring one run. Therefore, the Bulldogs claimed victory over the Vikings 6-5 in a closely-matched battle between the two rivals. The Bulldogs were led on the pitcher’s mound by senior Santiago Miranda (5), who was followed by sophomore Joe Zuniga (1). Additionally, senior Brandon Vela (35) threw one inning in relief.
In the softball game, the Lady Vikings claimed a commanding lead early in the game, and continued to extend their lead, prior to claiming victory in the fourth inning 19-2. Vale was led by freshman Payton Perry (21) in the pitcher’s circle, who led the Vikings to a dominant victory over their rivals in the Special District 2 matchup.
Up next, both the Vikings baseball and softball teams will host the Payette Pirates later today, starting at 2 p.m.
The Bulldogs baseball team will host the Umatilla Vikings on April 15 for a doubleheader, first game starting at 1 p.m. followed by the second game at 3 p.m. The softball team will take on Grant Union/Prairie City on Saturday, at Grant Union High School, starting at 1 p.m. (PT).
