VALE — On Feb. 8, the Vale Vikings’ men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted their league rivals, the Nyssa Bulldogs, for a Eastern Oregon League, EOL, matchup between the two teams.
Earlier in the season, on Jan. 15, the two teams met at Nyssa high school to face off against each other for the first time.
For the men’s team, the Vikings claimed victory by a single-digit margin 47-38.
Prior to the game, the Vikings had obtained a 17-4 overall record, along with an undefeated league record of 8-0; ranking first in the EOL. For Nyssa, the Bulldogs had acquired a 4-18 overall record, along with a league record of 2-6; ranking fifth in the EOL.
For the women’s team, the Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lady Vikings in a close, hard-fought game that went down to the wire 41-39.
Prior to the game, the Lady Bulldogs had obtained a near-perfect overall record 20-2, along with a league record of 7-1. For Vale, the Lady Vikings had acquired an 11-9 overall record, along with a league record of 7-1.
Therefore, the Lady Bulldogs and Lady Vikings are currently in a three-way tie for first with Burns High School, 17-4 overall; 7-1 league. As a result, the two teams will battle for the ranking leverage, as they near the end of the regular season.
In the women’s game, the Lady Bulldogs displayed a dominant performance, nearly doubling the Lady Vikings score to earn the victory 43-22. As a result, the Lady Bulldogs claimed leverage over the Lady Vikings in the Eastern Oregon League after sweeping the Lady Vikings 2-0 in the season, improving their league record to 8-1.
In the men’s game, the Vikings showcased their offensive capabilities, nearly scoring 70 points in the game. The Bulldogs’ offense battled back, but, in the end, the Vikings’ claimed victory over the Bulldogs 69-47 to increase their league record to 9-0 after sweeping the Bulldogs 2-0 in the season.
Up next, the Bulldogs’ basketball teams will conclude their regular season on Feb. 11, when they host Burns High School for the final matchup between the two teams, prior to the league tournament, starting at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
For Vale, the Vikings basketball teams will conclude their regular season on Feb. 12, as they travel to Burns High School to compete against the Hilanders in their final league game before the league tournament, starting at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Additionally, the Lady Vikings will compete in an additional non-league game as they travel to Jordan Valley on Feb. 10, starting at 5 p.m. In relation, the men’s team will travel to Baker City on Feb. 9, to compete against the Bulldogs in a non-league game, starting at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.