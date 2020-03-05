VALE — Playing out the evening in her head, Vale sophomore Tyler Richardson had a game plan.
The reigning state champion, Richardson was going to beat Glencoe’s Elbereth Ragsdale for the title. She already beat Ragsdale just weeks ago for the OSAA North Regional Championship via pinfall.
After winning the title, Richardson said she was going to throw up two fingers, signifying her second state title in as many years.
But then the match started, and Richardson left the mat in a daze, thankful that she was able to get the win. While the box score, a pinfall victory in one minute and 15 seconds, might signify that Richardson dominated the match, Richardson said she was lucky to escape as Ragsdale came out hot off the whistle.
“She said that her whole game plan was to give her all and hopefully catch me off guard,” Richardson said. “I said, well I guess it kind of worked.”
Seconds into their state championship match, Ragsdale hit Richardson with a fireman’s carry and put Richardson on her back.
“It kind of went downhill from there,” Richardson said. “I was on my back and I was just like, ‘Oh my god. We’re in the finals match at state. I’m on my back right now. She has five points and I have none and it’s like thirty seconds into the match. Everyone can see this.’”
After fighting off of her back, Richardson hit a self-described “lazy” standup and got caught in a cradle by Ragsdale.
“She did exactly what she was supposed to do,” Richardson said. “As soon as I felt myself roll I just, with everything that I had, pushed her off of me. There’s no way I’m getting pinned right now.”
Richardson said the force that she used to get Ragsdale off of her caused her back pain after the match.
“It hurt a lot after the match,” she said.
What’s next?
While most of Oregon’s wrestlers started their spring sports on Monday and have left wrestling in the rearview, Richardson is just getting started.
Oregon’s Girls Freestyle State Tournament is scheduled to start on March 21. Then, Richardson is travelling to Colorado Springs for the Girls Folkstyle National Tournament, which starts on March 26, which includes both individual and dual meet tournaments.
At the end of April, Richardson said she will compete in a freestyle tournament in Las Vegas. In June, Richardson will compete in the Pocatello Turf Wars dual meet tournament and will then prepare for the U.S. Marine Corp Cadet & Junior National Tournament.
Sitting in the pickup with her father after the state tournament Richardson said she felt extra motivated for a long spring and summer wrestling season after her finals match.
“I honestly feel like the season is just beginning,” she said she told her father. “I feel like I was in shape, but a lot of the season was just working to where I am now to start for the summer season. I don’t know how that makes sense, but it’s just beginning.”
Richardson said that motivation comes from feeling like she was robbed of her state championship moment on Saturday.
“I never held my two fingers. I never did any of that. And I didn’t feel accomplished,” Richardson said. “That’s embarrassing. Thank god I won, but that’s embarrassing. Everyone just saw that. That was the most important part of the day and everyone saw what happened… If I was done after that, I don’t know what I would do with myself.”
The hunted
Following a breakout season as a freshman, Richardson said she made sure to never lose her focus this winter. While she battled some self-professed laziness earlier in the season (that meant she dropped to fifth place in the Rollie Lane Invitational, her lowest-ever finish in a tournament).
“Obviously, I knew it could be done because I won my freshman year. But I didn’t change too much,” Richardson said. “I knew I still had to put in just as much work to do the same thing. Like, you can’t just go in like, ‘I’ve got it in the bag. I don’t have to do anything because I won last year.’”
When it came to the state tournament, Richardson said she noticed a big change in herself as she wasn’t as scared of the big stage the second time.
“I was really laid back,” Richardson said. “Last year, before my finals match, I was pacing. Like, in the warm up room, I was head down, hood on and pacing. But this time I was, like, just getting stretched out and loose. I was in such a good mood.”
