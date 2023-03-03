BOISE — A 12-0 solo, offensive run from Max Rice in the final five minutes of the game powered an upset victory for Boise State men's basketball as the Broncos knocked off No. 18/19 San Diego State, 66-60, Tuesday night in front of a sold-out ExtraMile Arena. It marked the highest-ranked win at home for Boise State since a win over 15th-ranked Washington in 1998.

The Aztecs, 23-6, 14-3 MW, led by eight with 4:42 when Rice drew a foul and earned a pair of free throws. After making the first attempt, the second bounced off the rim and was collected by Naje Smith, who kicked it back out to Rice for a 3-pointer. Less than a minute later Rice made yet another second-chance three, and followed it up with a third-straight bucket from deep on the following possession, giving the Broncos, 23-7, 13-4 MW, the lead and forcing a San Diego State timeout with 2:42 left.



