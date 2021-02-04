Public’s help sought in suspected wolf poaching case

CAMBRIDGE
Idaho Fish and Game is asking the public for information regarding the suspected poaching of a pair of wolves just off Highway 71 northwest of Cambridge.
Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information in the case and callers can remain anonymous. Contact CAP at (800) 632-5999 twenty four hours a day.
Officials say on Jan. 30, Fish and Game conservation officer Mark Sands responded to a report of two dead wolves just off Highway 71 and within the boundary of the Cecil D. Andrus Wildlife Management Area. One of the wolves had been heavily scavenged, while the other remained intact after tumbling down the hillside into Brownlee Creek. This adult wolf was wearing a radio collar; forensics indicated the wolf was shot with a small caliber rifle.
The two wolf carcasses and other evidence were collected at the scene, but Sands hopes to learn more about the case from an eyewitness or others who have knowledge of the poaching incident.
“I am very interested in visiting with anyone who has information regarding this case,” Sands noted.
Wolf hunting is legal in Idaho and the season is currently open. However, a hunting license and a wolf hunting tag are required, and successful hunters must retrieve the hide and skull of any harvested wolf and present both to any Fish and Game office to have the harvest recorded.
In addition to the CAP hotline, persons with information regarding this case may also contact the Fish and Game Nampa office at (208) 465-8465 weekdays and Idaho State Police at (208) 846-7550 on weekends.
