KENNEWICK — For the second time in history, the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) will buck into Kennewick, Washington, again welcoming fans to the Toyota Center on Sept. 9-10 for the Challenger Series’ PBR Tri-Cities Classic.
For two nights only, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle the sport’s rankest bovine athletes in the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast in a new series showcasing one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness.
Tickets for the two-day event go on sale Monday, June 20 at 10:00 a.m. PT, and start at $15, taxes and fees not included. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the Toyota Center Box Office or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.
The newly launched PBR Challenger Series will hold more than 60 events from May-November, culminating with its Championship in early November in Las Vegas. The PBR Challenger Series is a proving ground in providing additional competitive opportunities for bull riders who are both affiliated and unaffiliated with a PBR Team Series team.
Throughout the season, each of the eight PBR Team Series teams will have the opportunity to place team protected roster or practice riders into every Challenger Series event. In addition, affiliated team riders who are not designated by their team to compete may enter PBR Challenger Series events, along with unaffiliated PBR Teams riders.
PBR debuted in Kennewick in 2021, as home state hopeful Cody Casper (Newport, Washington) delivered a perfect 3-for-3 performance to win the inaugural PBR Tri-Cities Classic.
Casper first put points on the board in Round 1 as one of nine contenders to deliver a qualified ride, covering Teddy Bear (Big Bend/Flying Five) for 80 points.
The Washington native then continued his momentum in Round 2, again making the 8 aboard Supreme (H5 Bucking Bulls) for 58.5 points. While the 28-year-old earned a re-ride, he declined the opportunity, subsequently punching his ticket to the championship round as the lone cowboy with two qualified rides.
The raucous crowd was brought to the edge of their seats as Casper, the last man to leave the chutes, climbed aboard Sitting Bull (Diamond Willow/Clay Struve/Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger). In near-picture-perfect form, Casper matched the powerful bovine athlete jump-for-jump en route to an 87.5-point score.
Following a thoroughly earned celebration dirt side, Casper collected the glittering buckle for his sixth career PBR victory.
While Kennewick has only welcomed the PBR once prior, Washington is no stranger to world-class Western sports.
Neighboring city Pasco welcomed the developmental Touring Pro Division in 2009 and 2010. After Chris Newsom (Hammon, Oklahoma) won the inaugural event in 2009, Chon Miranda (Ruidoso Downs, New Mexico) captured the title in PBR’s most recent trip to Pasco in 2010.
Yakima is also home to one of the fan-favorite PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour events, having hosted the series from 2015-2017. Those Evergreen State event victors are: Bonner Bolton (2015 – Odessa, Texas); Cody Ford (2016 – Stanfeild, Oregon) and Joao Ricardo Vieira (2017 – Itatinga, Brazil). Prior to the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s debut in Yakima in 2015, the city welcomed the league’s Touring Pro Division eight times from 2006-2014.
Adding to the region’s familiarity with world-class Western sports, the Tri-Cities has produced the likes of World Championship-contending bull rider Derek Kolbaba (Walla Walla, Washington). Hailing from nearby Walla Walla, the 25-year-old has qualified to the PBR World Finals seven times, finishing runner-up to the PBR World Championship in 2017.
The bull riding action for the PBR Challenger Series’ Tri-Cities Classic begins at 8:00 p.m. PT on Friday, September 9, and 7:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, September 10.
PBR Elite Seats are available for avid fans who want an exclusive VIP experience while enjoying the world’s top bull riding circuit. These tickets, available for $190, offer the best seats in the venue, a question-and-answer presentation with some of the top bull riders and stock contractors in the world, $10 concession voucher, souvenir credential and lanyard, and post-event photo opportunity from the dirt.
