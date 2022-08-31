Purchase Access

KENNEWICK — For the second time in history, the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) will buck into Kennewick, Washington, again welcoming fans to the Toyota Center on Sept. 9-10 for the Challenger Series’ PBR Tri-Cities Classic.

For two nights only, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle the sport’s rankest bovine athletes in the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast in a new series showcasing one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness.



