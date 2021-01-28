Fruitland 44
Parma 69
Tuesday night saw the Lady Grizzlies of Fruitland make a visit to Parma for a game. The Panthers, however, anticipated their visit and showed that they were ready. Parma would fend off the Grizzlies with a score of 69-44.
Abbi Roubidoux led the Grizzlies’ attack with 14 points, followed by Maddi Fritts with 12 points. But Parma’s Grace Jackson proved untouchable for this game, dropping in 30 points for the Panthers.
