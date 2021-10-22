Oct. 20

Men’s Soccer

• Ontario (2) vs. Baker City (0)

Volleyball

• Nyssa (2) vs. Grant Union (3)

Oct. 21

Volleyball

SRV District Tournament

Fruitland (3) vs. Parma (0)

Weiser (3) vs. Homedale (0)

WIC District Tournament

New Plymouth vs. Vision Charter, TBA

Women’s Soccer

3A State Tournament

First Round

Fruitland (8) vs. Timberlake (1)

Tags

Load comments