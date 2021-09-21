Friday, September 17

Football

Payette (21) vs. Wendell (7)

Weiser (48) vs. Baker City (12)

Ontario (6) vs. Nyssa (36)

Vale (12) vs. La Grande (37)

Adrian (58) vs. Wallowa (0)

Saturday, September 18

Volleyball

Vale (1) vs. Siuslaw (2)

Nyssa (1) vs. McCall (3)

Adrian (2) vs. Crane (0)

Parma Tournament

Men’s Soccer

Ontario (0) vs. Phoenix (5)

Fruitland (1) vs. La Grande (9)

Payette (7) vs. Four Rivers (0)

Women’s Soccer

Four Rivers (3) vs. Payette (2)

Fruitland (3) vs. La Grande (3)

Monday, September 20

Volleyball

Ontario (0) vs. Baker City (3)

