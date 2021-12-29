Purchase Access

Dec. 27

Men’s Basketball

• Baker Holiday Tournament: Adrian (80) vs. Powder Valley (75)

Women’s Basketball

• Baker Holiday Tournament: Adrian (30) vs. Powder Valley (62)

Dec. 28

Women’s Basketball

• Parma Tournament: Weiser (27) vs. Ririe (52)

• Baker Holiday Tournament: Adrian (23) vs. Union (54)

Men’s Basketball

• Parma Tournament: Weiser vs. Skyview JV, TBD

• Parma Tournament: Payette (38) vs. Teton (54)

Truckstop.com Tournament: New Plymouth (42) vs. Council (55)

Truckstop.com Tournament: Vale (77) vs. Riverstone (33)

• Baker Holiday Tournament: Adrian (65) vs. Union (49)

