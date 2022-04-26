Purchase Access

April 22

Baseball

New Plymouth (14) vs. Marsing (4)

Softball

New Plymouth (26) vs. Marsing (2)

Nyssa (3) @ Ontario (6)

April 23

Baseball

Payette (6) @ New Plymouth (12)

Ontario (1) vs. McLoughlin (6)

Ontario (11) vs. McLoughlin (10), 8XI

Softball

Payette (4) @ New Plymouth (5)

Ontario (1) vs. McLoughlin (0), Forfeit

Ontario (1) vs. McLoughlin (0), Forfeit

April 25

Baseball

Nyssa @ Melba, TBD

Fruitland (3) @ Homedale (8)

Payette (3) @ McCall-Donnelly (1)

Weiser (14) @ Parma (8)

Vale (7) vs. Cole Valley (12)

Softball

Nyssa @ Melba, TBD

Fruitland (0) @ Homedale (18)

Payette (26) @ McCall-Donnelly (6)

Weiser (15) @ Parma (2)

Vale (3) @ Ontario (13)

Tennis

Ontario (8) @ Four Rivers (11)



