Jan. 19

Women’s Basketball

• Four Rivers (17) @ Crane (71)

Men’s Basketball

• Four Rivers (20) @ Crane (75)

Wrestling

• Payette (22) vs. McCall-Donnelly (54)

• Weiser vs. Fruitland, canceled

• Nyssa (23) vs. Baker City (52)

Jan. 20

Women’s Basketball

• Four Rivers (8) vs. Jordan Valley (46)

• Fruitland (21) @ Parma (51)

• Weiser (44) @ Homedale (37)

• Payette @ McCall-Donnelly, canceled

• New Plymouth (34) vs. Melba (47)

Men’s Basketball

• Four Rivers (62) vs. Jordan Valley (67)

