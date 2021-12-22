Purchase Access

Dec. 17

Women’s Basketball

• Nyssa (58) vs. Liberty Charter (21)

• Payette (73) vs. Compass Honors (12)

• Adrian (57) vs. Riverside (14)

• Vale (43) @ Fruitland (45)

• Weiser (37) vs. Columbia (36)

• Ontario (15) @ Klamath (44)

• Four Rivers (31) @ Pine Eagle (24)

Men’s Basketball

• New Plymouth (37) vs. Nampa Christian (40)

• Ontario (34) @ Klamath Union (72)

• Four Rivers (46) vs. Pine Eagle (63)

Dec. 18

Men’s Basketball

• Fruitland (54) vs. Ridgevue (37)

• Ontario (29) @ Mazama (63)

Women’s Basketball

• Payette (58) vs. Adrian (43)

• Nyssa (54) vs. Orofino (37)

• Vale (38) vs. Homedale (50)

• New Plymouth (30) vs. Cole Valley (50)

• Ontario (5) @ Mazama (68)

• Four Rivers (43) vs. Pine Eagle (19)

Dec. 20

Men’s Basketball

• Adrian (69) vs. Gem State (23)

Women’s Basketball

• Vale (41) vs. Waldport (27)

Dec. 21

Men’s Basketball

• North Star Tournament: Adrian (58) vs. Compass Honors (38)

• Fruitland (70) vs. Buhl (53)

• Weiser (53) @ Nampa (64)

Women’s Basketball

• Nyssa (59) vs. Waldport (43)

