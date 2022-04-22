Purchase Access

April 20

Baseball

Nyssa (0) vs. Nampa Christian (13)

Fruitland (12) @ McCall-Donnelly (1)

Weiser (21) @ Payette (6)

Softball

Nyssa (7) vs. Nampa Christian (9)

Fruitland (6) @ McCall-Donnelly (19)

Weiser (14) @ Payette (4)

April 21

Baseball

Vale (11) @ Riverside (1)

Vale (11) @ Riverside (0)

Adrian @ Baker City/Powder Valley JV, TBA

Adrian @ Baker City/Powder Valley JV, TBA

Softball

New Plymouth (17) @ Fruitland (1)

Vale (19) @ Riverside (4)

Vale (17) @ Riverside (4)

Adrian @ Baker City/Powder Valley JV, TBA

Adrian @ Baker City/Powder Valley JV, TBA

Tennis

Payette (4) @ Fruitland (8)

Nyssa (4) @ Ontario (6)



