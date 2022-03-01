Purchase Access

Feb. 25

Boy’s Basketball

3A OSAA State Tournament: Vale (60) vs. Amity (42)

1A OSAA State Tournament: No. 11 Adrian (58) @ No. 6 Rogue Valley (77)

Feb. 26

Girl’s Basketball

3A OSAA State Tournament: No. 2 Nyssa (68) vs. No. 15 Clatskanie (41)

3A OSAA State Tournament: No. 12 Vale (27) @ No. 5 Santiam Christiam (45)

