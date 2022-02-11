Purchase Access

Feb. 9

Men’s Basketball

• New Plymouth (48) @ Ambrose (67)

• Weiser (38) @ Fruitland (64)

• Payette (58) @ Parma (48)

• Vale (65) @ Baker City (68)

• Ontario (21) vs. La Grande (76)

Wrestling

• Payette (15) @ Weiser (69)

Feb. 10

Women’s Basketball

• Vale (30) @ Jordan Valley (38)

• SRV District Championship: Fruitland (45) vs. Parma (41)

• SRV District Consolation Championship: Weiser (47) vs. McCall-Donnelly (33)

• WIC District Consolation Championship: New Plymouth (51) vs. Ambrose (30)

