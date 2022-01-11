Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Jan. 7

Men’s Basketball

• Weiser (51) @ Ontario (39)

• Vale (57) @ Irrigon (29)

• Nyssa (35) @ Riverside (38)

• Four Rivers (46) vs. Prairie City (65)

• Adrian (69) vs. Long Creek/Ukiah (11)

• Payette (36) vs. McCall-Donnelly (46)

• New Plymouth (85) @ Vision Charter (33)

Women’s Basketball

• Vale (45) @ Irrigon (26)

• Nyssa (36) @ Riverside (17)

• Four Rivers (18) vs. Prairie City (49)

Jan. 8

Women’s Basketball

• New Plymouth (42) vs. Ambrose (47)

• Payette (24) vs. Parma (55)

• Fruitland (41) @ Weiser (32)

• Ontario (19) vs. McLoughlin (51)

Men’s Basketball

• Ontario (39) vs. McLoughlin (48)

Jan. 10

Men’s Basketball

• Nyssa (42) @ McCall-Donnelly (54)

Tags

Load comments