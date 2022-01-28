Purchase Access

Jan. 26

Women’s Basketball

• Weiser (63) vs. Homedale (31)

• Vale (57) vs. Ontario (23)

Wrestling

• Payette (37) @ Parma (36)

• Weiser (63) @ McCall-Donnelly (16)

• Fruitland (76) @ Homedale (11)

Jan. 27Men’s Basketball

• Fruitland (65) vs. Homedale (53) OT

• New Plymouth (47) @ Nampa Christian (44)

• Adrian (65) @ Four Rivers (40)

• Payette (60) @ Weiser (62)

Women’s Basketball

• Nyssa (73) vs. Irrigon (25)

• Adrian (44) @ Four Rivers (31)

