Thursday, September 23

Volleyball

• Fruitland (3) @ Payette (0)

• Weiser (0) vs. Parma (3)

• New Plymouth vs. Vision Charter, N/A

• Nyssa (0) vs. Burns (3)

Women’s Soccer

• Fruitland (7) vs. McCall (3)

• Weiser (4) @ Payette (1)

Men’s Soccer

• Ontario (0) @ Weiser (0)

• Fruitland @ Ambrose, N/A

• Payette (0) @ McCall (10)

