April 16

Baseball

Nyssa @ Payette, Canceled

Softball

Nyssa @ Payette, Canceled

New Plymouth (14) @ Orofino (15)

New Plymouth (15) @ Orofino (4)

Fruitland (2) vs. South Fremont (12)

Fruitland vs. South Fremont, TBD

April 18

Baseball

Vale (9) @ New Plymouth (12)

Payette (1) @ Homedale (6)

Weiser (17) @ McCall-Donnelly (1)

Fruitland (12) vs. Parma (2)

Softball

Vale (11) @ Nyssa (7)

Fruitland (8) vs. Parma (24)

Weiser (19) @ McCall-Donnelly (0)

Payette (6) @ Homedale (4)



