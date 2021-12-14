Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Dec. 10

Men’s Basketball

• Ontario (24) @ Emmett (72)

• Vale (61) @ Weiser (37)

• Nyssa (23) @ McCall (51)

• Adrian (55) vs. Enterprise (33)

• Four Rivers (57) vs. Griswold (15)

• Fruitland (50) @ Buhl (58)

Women’s Basketball

• Weiser (45) @ Vale (24)

• Adrian (41) vs. Enterprise (64)

• Four Rivers (34) vs. Griswold (30)

• New Plymouth (24) @ Melba (49)

Dec. 11

Women’s Basketball

• Payette (43) @ Ontario (29)

• Fruitland (55) vs. Ridgevue (37)

• Vale (34) @ Homedale (57)

• Four Rivers (31) vs. Klickitat (29)

• Adrian (47) vs. Imbler (34)

Men’s Basketball

• Payette (60) vs. Marsing (58)

• New Plymouth (45) @ Vale (59)

• Four Rivers (56) vs. Klickitat (12)

• Adrian (61) vs. Imbler (27)

Dec. 13

Women’s Basketball

• Ontario (17) @ Homedale (53)

Tags

Load comments