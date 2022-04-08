Purchase Access

April 6

Baseball

Weiser (10) vs. Parma (1)

Fruitland (8) vs. Homedale (4)

Softball

Fruitland vs. Homedale, TBD

Tennis

Ontario (5) vs. La Grande (2)

April 7

Baseball

Payette (18) vs. McCall-Donnelly (7)

Fruitland (12) vs. Cole Valley (8)

Ontario (1) @ La Grande (14)

Ontario (1) @ La Grande (19)

Nyssa (6) @ Vale (5)

Softball

Payette (5) vs. McCall-Donnelly (2)

Nyssa (2) @ Vale (19)

Ontario @ La Grande, TBD

Ontario @ La Grande, TBD

Tennis

Weiser (8) @ Fruitland (4)



