March 31

Baseball

New Plymouth (1) @ Homedale (11)

Weiser (17) @ Melba (5)

Fruitland (0) vs. Nampa Christian (8)

Payette @ Nyssa, TBD

Softball

Weiser (10) @ Ontario (14)

Vale (9) @ Payette (12)

New Plymouth (16) vs. Parma (3)

Fruitland (3) vs. Nampa Christian (25)

Tennis

Ontario (5) @ Payette (7)



