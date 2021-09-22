Tuesday, September 21

Men’s Soccer

Weiser (2) @ McCall (1)

Payette (0) vs. Ambrose (1)

Women’s Soccer

Fruitland (7) @ Weiser (0)

Payette (1) @ McCall (5)

Volleyball

Payette (0) @ Homedale (3)

Weiser (0) @ Fruitland (3)

New Plymouth (0) @ Nampa Christian (3)

Vale (1) @ Burns (3)

Adrian (3) @ Ontario (0)

