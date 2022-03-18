Purchase Access

March 15

Baseball

• Vale @ New Plymouth, canceled

• Payette @ Nyssa, canceled

• Weiser (8) vs. Cole Valley (1)

• Fruitland (0) vs. Nampa Christian (10)

Softball

• Payette @ Nyssa, canceled

• Weiser vs. Ontario, canceled

• Fruitland (12) vs. Nampa Christian (30)

March 16

Baseball

• New Plymouth (6) vs. Homedale (16)

Softball

• Nyssa (4) vs. Melba (14)

Baseball

• Vale (8) @ Cole Valley (6)

Softball

• Fruitland (2) @ Melba (23)

• Vale @ Ontario, TBD

• Payette (21) @ Nyssa (1)



