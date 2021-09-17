Thursday, September 16

Women’s Soccer

• Nyssa (2) vs. Four Rivers (2)

• Weiser (2) vs. McCall (1)

• Payette (2) @ Fruitland (11)

Men’s Soccer

• Nyssa (7) vs. Four Rivers (1)

• Weiser (7) @ Payette (1)

• Fruitland (0) @ McCall (6)

Volleyball

• Nyssa (1) @ Vale (3)

• Fruitland (3) @ Parma (0)

• Payette (1) @ McCall (3)

• Weiser (3) vs. Homedale (0)

• New Plymouth (0) vs. Melba (3)

