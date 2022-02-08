Purchase Access

Feb. 4

Men’s Basketball

New Plymouth (32) vs. Cole Valley (53)

Fruitland (43) vs. McCall-Donnelly (65)

Weiser (57) @ Parma (52)

Payette (33) vs. Homedale (48)

Ontario @ La Grande, TBD

Nyssa (41) @ Umatilla (74)

Vale (49) @ Riverside (21)

Four Rivers (74) vs. Long Creek/Ukiah (15)

Adrian (72) vs. Prairie City (55)

Women’s Basketball

Ontario (14) @ La Grande (54)

Nyssa (46) @ Umatilla (21)

Vale (28) @ Riverside (24)

Adrian (33) vs. Prairie City (39)

Feb. 5

Women’s Basketball

SRV District Tournament: Fruitland (49) vs. McCall-Donnelly (39)

SRV District Tournament: Weiser (25) @ Parma (51)

WIC District Tournament: New Plymouth (47) @ Melba (59)

Four Rivers (27) @ Jordan Valley (64)

Vale (45) @ Umatilla (19)

Nyssa (55) @ Irrigon (22)

Men’s Basketball

Adrian (95) vs. Long Creek/Ukiah (18)

Four Rivers (51) @ Jordan Valley (45)

Vale (52) @ Umatilla (44)

Nyssa (47) @ Irrigon (47)

Feb. 7

Men’s Basketball

New Plymouth (63) vs. Compass Charter (30)

