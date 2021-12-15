Purchase Access

Dec. 14Women’s Basketball

• Fruitland vs. Parma, TBA

• Weiser (49) vs. McCall (25)

• New Plymouth (44) @ Tri-Valley (35)

Men’s Basketball

• New Plymouth (45) @ Marsing (38)

• Payette (50) @ Vale (44)

• Fruitland (57) @ La Grande (43)

• Nyssa (43) vs. Parma (41)

