Friday, September 24

Football

Payette (21) @ Parma (18)

Fruitland (18) @ Weiser (40)

New Plymouth (6) @ Vale (12)

Ontario (14) vs. Burns (37)

Adrian (50) vs. Imbler (0)

Women’s Soccer

Nyssa (5) vs. Irrigon (0)

Four Rivers (1) vs. Riverside (2)

Men’s Soccer

Nyssa (8) vs. Irrigon (0)

Four Rivers (0) vs. Riverside (7)

Volleyball

Adrian (3) vs. Harper Charter (0)

Saturday, September 25

Volleyball

Nyssa (3) vs. McCall (1)

Women’s Soccer

Payette @ La Grande, TBD

Ontario (1) @ McLoughlin (0)

Nyssa (0) vs. Riverside (5)

Four Rivers (5) vs. Irrigon (0)

Men’s Soccer

Payette @ Baker City, TBD

Ontario (0) vs. McLoughlin (2)

Nyssa (1) vs. Riverside (5)

Four Rivers (4) vs. Irrigon (0)

Monday, September 27

Women’s Soccer

Payette (3) vs. McCall (9)

Men’s Soccer

Weiser vs. Baker City, TBD

Payette (6) vs. Fruitland (4)

Volleyball

Adrian (1) vs. Jordan Valley (3)

